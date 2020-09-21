IPL 2020: Virender Sehwag, Tom Moody and others react to an umpiring error in DC vs KXIP match

Sehwag slams poor umpiring in the DC vs KXIP game.

Square-leg umpire mistakenly called a legal run as 'short run'.

Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) played a cracker of a game on Sunday (September 20) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Dubai.

Batting first, DC posted 157/8 on the scoreboard, thanks to a blistering knock from Marcus Stoinis (21-ball 53).

In reply, Mayank Agarwal smashed a brilliant 89 off 60 balls and nearly pulled the match before being dismissed by Stoinis in the final over.

The Australian all-rounder after impressing everyone with the willow showed his magic with the ball as well. He defended 13 runs in the last over to take the game into a Super Over where DC outshined KXIP comfortably.

Umpire’s error cost KXIP the match

There was a moment in the match which has created a buzz on social media. In the 19th over of KXIP run chase bowled by Kagiso Rabada, Mayank sliced away the full-toss and ran for a couple along with his partner Chris Jordan.

However, square leg umpire Nitin Menon declared it a short run and awarded only 1 instead of 2 runs to KXIP. Menon signalled that Jordan did not get his bat over the line while completing the first run.

Contrary to what the umpire had seen, the TV replays showed that Jordan legally completed the first run and his bat was well inside the crease. The result would’ve been different had the umpire not declared it a short run.

The umpire should have been Man of the Match: Virender Sehwag

After the game, several experts and fans expressed their outrage over the umpiring error.

Former India international Virender Sehwag didn’t waste time to react on the controversial decision. Viru took a dig at leg umpire and said he should have been awarded the ‘Man of the Match’ for calling the ‘short-run’.

“I don’t agree with the Man of the match choice. The umpire who gave this short run should have been Man of the match. Short Run nahin tha. And that was the difference,” Sehwag wrote on Twitter with a picture of Jordan’s legal run.

I don’t agree with the man of the match choice . The umpire who gave this short run should have been man of the match.

Short Run nahin tha. And that was the difference. #DCvKXIP pic.twitter.com/7u7KKJXCLb — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 20, 2020



The former Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) coach Tom Moody also gave his reaction on the blatant error in the DC versus KXIP match. Moody said that these kinds of mistakes have no place at a time where technology is available.

“This shouldn’t happen with the technology available. This was a line call like a no-ball, run out or stumping we can’t afford to have these errors influencing the outcome of matches in such a competitive tournament. #DCvKXIP” tweeted Moody.

This shouldn't happen with the technology available. This was a line call like a no ball, run out or stumping we can't afford to have these errors influencing the outcome of matches in such a competitive tournament. #DCvKXIP https://t.co/lZIpkO73ji — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) September 21, 2020

Here is how others reacted:

One short that wasn’t. Technology must take over in these cases…..but that’s possible if only the third umpire spotted it in time. What if #KXIP don’t make it to the final four by 2 points?? Tight #IPL2020 is likely to be… https://t.co/juCLU375jg — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 20, 2020

What abt that one short run call???? #IPL2020 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 20, 2020