IPL 2020 – WATCH: Chris Gayle gives Sheldon Cottrell his debut cap with a ‘salute’

Cottrell makes his IPL debut in the first game of KXIP against Delhi on Sunday.

Gayle was not picked in the playing XI for the opener.

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) played a thrilling contest against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday (September 20).

Chasing 158, Kings needed 13 from the last over bowled by Stoinis. Mayank started the over with a six followed by a couple and a four, thereby equalling the score.

Now, the KL Rahul-led side required just one run to win off three balls. But in a significant twist, Punjab failed to score. The game went to the Super Over where DC successfully defeated KXIP.

For Punjab, Mayank Agarwal (89 off 60 balls) was their hero as he nearly took his team to victory. Similarly, for Delhi, Marcus Stoinis (21-ball 53) did wonders by firstly taking the score to 157/8 and then picking crucial wickets in the final over.

Before the game, West Indies speedster Sheldon Cottrell was given his IPL debut cap by Caribbean superstar Chris Gayle. Cottrell was bought for a whopping INR 8.5 crore by Punjab during the IPL 2020 auctions.

Gayle, who is known for his unique style, imitated Cottrell’s traditional ‘salute’ celebration while presenting the debut cap to the left-hander.

Here is the video:

In the match, Cottrell gave 24 runs in his quota of 4 overs. He picked up two wickets in the form of Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Gayle shows his moves on a Bhojpuri song

Albeit, Gayle didn’t play the first game, but there was no shortage in his enthusiasm. The Jamaican is widely popular for his dancing moves, and he again gave a glimpse of it while grooving at a popular Bhojpuri track.

KXIP have posted a video on their official Twitter handle in which the West Indies cricketer is showing his dance moves along with bowler Harpreet Brar. The video seems to be shot in the team bus and shows the relaxed and cheerful side of Gayle.