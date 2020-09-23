IPL 2020: WATCH – MS Dhoni sends the ball out of the park; a lucky man takes it home

Dhoni clobbered two sixes out of Sharjah cricket stadium against RR on Tuesday.

MSD's aggression in the last over went in vain as CSK lost the match by 16 runs.

The game between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) saw the raining of sixes in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 on Tuesday. During the match, 416 runs were scored with a total of 33 maximums. Bowlers from both the sides were taken to the cleaners at the iconic Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The likes of Sanju Samson and Faf du Plessis together smashed 16 sixes while Steve Smith and MS Dhoni hit four and three sixes, respectively. Royals won the thriller by 16 runs, but Dhoni with three consecutive maximums in the last over of CSK’s chase entertained his fans.

Royals all-rounder Tom Curran was on the receiving end as CSK skipper showed his vintage avatar. Two of the three sixes that MSD hit went out of the park. The second six flew outside the Sharjah stadium and landed on the street.

A man was seen collecting the ball and running with a smile on his face. One of the commentators said, “The fan is not going to return it. He will keep the ball as a prized possession for a lifetime.”

The official Twitter account of IPL posted the clip of a fan taking the white leather with him. It wrote: “He’s one lucky man. Look who has the ball that was hit for a six by MS Dhoni.”

Here is the video:

He's one lucky man. Look who has the ball that was hit for a six by MS Dhoni.#Dream11IPL #RRvCSK pic.twitter.com/yg2g1VuLDG — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 22, 2020



Sanju Samson scored his fastest IPL fifty

Earlier, RR wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson demolished CSK bowlers to every corner of the ground. Samson scored his fastest IPL half-century in just 19 balls.

It was the joint-sixth fastest fifty in IPL history along with Chris Lynn, KL Rahul, Harbhajan Singh, Owais Shah, David Miller, Andre Russell and Robin Uthappa. Samson eventually scored 74 off 32 deliveries.

During the chase, CSK needed 38 from the last six deliveries, and Dhoni tried to defend CSK’s net run rate by striking three back-to-back sixes. The Ranchi-lad went unbeaten on 29 off 17 balls, and CSK could only reach 200, thereby losing the game by 16 runs.