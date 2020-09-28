IPL 2020: WATCH – Nicholas Pooran’s superman effort to save a six; gets a standing ovation from Jonty Rhodes

Rajasthan Royals pulled off the highest run chase in the history of Indian Premier League.

Sachin Tendulkar also impressed by Pooran's fielding effort.

On Sunday, Steve Smith led Rajasthan Royals (RR) pulled off a herculean run-chase at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, creating a new IPL record. Chasing a target of 224 against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), the Royals won by 4 wickets with 3 balls remaining.

After the early wicket of Jos Buttler (4), captain Steve Smith (50) and Sanju Samson (85) anchored the chase. Both added 81 runs for the second wicket partnership, keeping Rajasthan in the game. Towards the end, it was all-rounder Rahul Tewatia (53) who changed the game, hitting 5 sixes in the 18th over against Sheldon Cottrell.

Earlier for KXIP, skipper KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal gave a flying start, scoring 183 runs for the opening wicket in just 100 balls. Mayank smashed his maiden IPL hundred, hitting 10 fours and 7 sixes.

Superman effort by Nicholas Pooran

The highlight of the match was Pooran’s acrobatic save in the field, best cricket has ever witnessed.

It all happened on the third delivery of the 7th over bowled by Murugan Ashwin. The batsman, Sanju Samson hit the ball towards the small Sharjah boundary for almost a six. But Caribbean superstar, Nicholas Pooran went flying, stretch himself to grab the ball and tossing it back to the field, saving 4 runs for his team. It was just amazing to watch how Pooran released the ball millisecond before falling outside the boundary.

Here is the video:

Just witnessed the greatest piece of fielding in cricketing history.. Pooran you beauty !!! Take a Bow!!! @nicholas_47 pic.twitter.com/Vg28HN2xU1 — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) September 27, 2020

The greatest piece of fielding I’ve ever, ever seen. Nicholas Pooran. My god. pic.twitter.com/2EHoF8Hf7G — Ryan Elliott (@RyanEJourno) September 27, 2020



UNBELIEVABLE fielding from Nicholas Pooran! 😳👏 That is absolutely sensational. The best save in IPL history? 🔥#Dream11IPL

For geo-blocked users, watch the video on the official IPL website.

After beholding such brilliance, KXIP’s fielding coach and legend Jonty Rhodes couldn’t hold himself and gave Pooran a standing ovation.

Watch it!! Jonty Rhodes bowing down to Pooran wow🔥👌🏼 pic.twitter.com/glHkm0iP5k — Suhas (@iamsuhas29) September 27, 2020

God of Cricket, Sachin Tendulkar also impressed by Pooran’s effort, tweeting, “This is the best save I have seen in my life. Simply incredible!!“.

This is the best save I have seen in my life. Simply incredible!! 👍#IPL2020 #RRvKXIP pic.twitter.com/2r7cNZmUaw — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 27, 2020

Rajasthan Royals will face Kolkata Knight Riders for their third game at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, Sep 30.