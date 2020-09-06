IPL: Dwayne Bravo opens up about MS Dhoni’s plans for his successor in CSK

On August 15, talismanic Indian wicketkeeper-batsman, MS Dhoni, shocked the entire cricketing fraternity by putting an end to his illustrious international career.

Dhoni will finish his cricketing career at his beloved Chennai Super Kings (CSK) franchise. It can be safely assumed that his cricketing days are only numbered.

One of the salient features of MSD captaincy has been leaving behind a strong unit for his successor, coupled with a smooth transition.

A lot has been talked about his replacement as captain for CSK. Now, veteran all-rounder, Dwayne Bravo has opened up to the possible successor of Mahi at CSK.

On Dhoni’s successor

“I know it’s been in the back of his mind for some time, I mean all of us have to step aside at some point of time. It’s just the matter of when… when to step aside and hand it over to whether it’s a Raina or someone younger,” Bravo told ABP.

CSK’s batting mainstay, Suresh Raina has been at the centre of attraction after pulling out of the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) during the self-isolation period. Bravo had his say on the criticism Raina has been subjected to, of-late.

“He (Raina) doesn’t have to worry about a billion people now, it’s just CSK the franchise but I don’t think that’ll change the person he is, won’t he change how leads the team, definitely he’ll be the same person,” the all-rounder added.

On IPL 2020

Bravo has been priming himself for IPL 2020 in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL), representing the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR).

Further, Bravo suggested that he has been looking forward to yet another successful outing in the IPL.

“We have a very talented squad, full of experience and also we have a management staff, that is very relaxed and balanced and also the owners… All these things come together and play a part (in making CSK a successful franchise). We don’t have any outside pressure from the owners or the management. We don’t feel under pressure with MS (Dhoni) as captain,” Bravo concluded.