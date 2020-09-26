Kangana Ranaut condemn Sunil Gavaskar’s comment but accuses Anushka Sharma of selective feminism

Kangana came out in support of Anushka after the Gavaskar controversy, but accused her of selective feminism.

Gavaskar once again clears his statement while commentating during the match between CSK and DC.

Legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar recently found himself in the midst of a controversy when he commented on RCB captain Virat Kohli’s batting performance during an IPL match against the Kings XI Punjab.

During the live commentary of Thursday’s game, Sunil said that Virat only practiced on Anushka Sharma’s bowling during the lockdown, referring to a viral video of the couple playing cricket in their terrace.

The comment received social media backlash for being ‘regressive and sexist’ as Anushka has time and again bore the brunt of trolling by people who blamed her for Virat’s failures. Many Twitter users, including Bollywood actress Zareen Khan came in support of Anushka.

Now, ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ fame actress Kangana Ranaut has also weighed in on that matter. She said that she condemns Gavaskar’s comment, but Anushka did not stand up for her when she was called a derogatory term by Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut.

Here what Kangana Ranaut wrote on Twitter:

“Don’t trust headlines”

Despite clarifying his stance earlier, Gavaskar decided to speak about the matter again while commentating during the match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC) on Friday.

The Little Master clearly stated that he and his colleague behind the mic, Aakash Chopra, were talking about the practice and how Kohli and other cricketers didn’t get any chance to train during the lockdown. He also went on to say that Anushka’s bowling which he spoke about was regarding the video in which the couple was seen playing cricket in their apartment area.

“We were doing commentary. We were talking about practice. I had said that Virat Kohli didn’t get opportunity to practice apart from the video we saw where they were playing in the building compound. I only said that Virat had played Anushka’s bowling,” Gavaskar said.

The 71-year-old also requested the people to watch the clip of his commentary carefully before questioning him. He even told them not to trust the headlines, and he didn’t blame Anushka at all during his commentary.

“Whoever has an objection, please listen to the clip carefully and tell me where I was wrong. I didn’t blame Anushka. There was no sexist comment.

“Watch the video again. Listen to it again and then say whatever you want. Don’t trust the headlines, watch the video on your own. My conscience is clear,” Gavaskar added.