Top 5 wicket-keepers with most dismissals in IPL history

In a matter of few days, the most-awaited T20 tournament of the year, Indian Premier League (IPL) will get down to business in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The fans cannot wait to witness the 13th season of the cash-rich league.

All teams have started their practice sessions ahead of the mega event. The tournament will get underway on September 19. Four-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will meet MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the competition opener at Abu Dhabi.

Speaking about Dhoni, he will be a crucial factor in IPL 2020 for CSK, especially after Suresh Raina decided to pull out from the competition citing personal reasons. Not only the explosive batting and captaincy, but MSD also makes his impact visible in wicket-keeping as well.

Apart from the Ranchi-born superstar, Dinesh Karthik is another name in the exciting tournament who contributes through his keeping abilities.

In the upcoming season, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant are expected to compete from each other in order to prove their worth behind the stumps as both are eying the wicket-keeper spot in the national side.

As the epic tournament is almost ready to entertain fans across the globe, let’s have a look at five wicket-keepers who holds the record of maximum dismissals in the IPL:

5.) Naman Ojha – 75

Naman Ojha debuted for Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 2009 edition of IPL and made a mark in his second game, smashing a half-century. Being a wicket-keeper batsman, it was expected from Naman to deliver through his keeping skills along with his willow.

Naman failed to impress as a batsman. In 113 IPL games, the right-hander could only score 1554 runs at a below-par average of 20.72.

However, the Madhya Pradesh cricketer did not disappoint with his gloves.

In 111 innings, Naman registered 75 dismissals. He managed to stump the batters 10 times while the rest became the victim of his catching ability. His dismissal rate is 0.675.

4.) Parthiv Patel – 82

Parthiv Patel is one of the most gifted wicket keepers in the country. Parthiv is quick with his glovework against the spinners and shows acrobatic moves when seamers are on the attack. Currently, he is a vital part of Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

In the past, the 35-year-old has represented five other teams – Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Deccan Chargers, Kochi Tuskers Kerala, Mumbai Indians (MI) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

In 139 IPL matches, Parthiv has effected 82 dismissals. He has 66 catches and 16 stumpings to his name. 0.672 is Parthiv’s dismissal rate.

3.) Robin Uthappa – 90

Talented batsman Robin Uthappa is at No.3 in the list. Although, the Karnataka stalwart did not begin his career as a full-time keeper, But with time, he developed the skills and mastered this art.

During the 2020 auditions, Robin was roped in by Rajasthan Royals.

The 34-year-old has played for teams like Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), MI, RCB and Pune Warriors India in the past. He is the sixth-highest run-scorer in IPL among Indian batsmen. Robin has 4411 runs to his name.

In terms of keeping, Robin has achieved 90 dismissals in 177 IPL games comprising of 58 catches and 32 stumpings. His dismissal rate is 0.789.

2.) Dinesh Karthik – 131

The leader of KKR, Dinesh Karthik, is at No.2 in the list of wicket-keepers with most dismissals in IPL.

The Tamil Nadu batsman is equally good with his willow as he has 3654 runs to his name – ninth highest among Indian stroke makers.

Apart from Knight Riders, DK has been a part of Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), Gujarat Lions, MI and RCB.

The 35-year-old has made 131 dismissals in 182 IPL matches. He has 101 catches and 30 stumpings to his name. His dismissal rate is 0.789.

1.) MS Dhoni – 132

The man who set new standards in wicket-keeping, MS Dhoni is an expected name in the list. The CSK skipper tops the table with his outstanding ability behind the stumps.

In 175 appearances, Dhoni has recorded 132 dismissals. He has 94 catches to his name and a total of 38 stumpings. His dismissal rate is 0.721.

The Ranchi lad is also the fifth-highest run-scorer in IPL among Indian batsmen. In 170 innings, Dhoni has accumulated 4432 runs with a strike-rate of 137.85. He is even the third-highest six-hitter in IPL, having scored as many as 209 maximums.