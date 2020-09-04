Virat Kohli discloses what happened when his wife Anushka Sharma found out she’s pregnant

On August 27, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma shared the delightful news of them expecting the birth of their first baby in January next year. This announcement by the parents-to-be sent the netizens into a meltdown as the social media was flooded with congratulatory messages for ‘Virushka’.

And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021 ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/iWANZ4cPdD — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) August 27, 2020



Currently, the two are together in Dubai as Virat is set to lead Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which is slated to begin from September 19.

After serving a mandatory six-day quarantine period, Virat and Anushka recently celebrated the news of the latter’s pregnancy with RCB players by cutting a cake.

‘It is an incredible feeling’

Now, in a new interview with RCB Bold Diaries, on the YouTube channel of his franchise, Virat revealed his feelings about becoming a father.

Talking about embracing parenthood, he mentioned how when they made the announcement, they were showered with love. “It is an incredible feeling. It puts things into perspective for you. It is a beautiful feeling. It is difficult to describe how you feel, but when we found it, we were over the moon. When we announced, the kind of love that was showered on us it was amazing. People were genuinely so emotional and happy for us. We are looking forward to the third member joining the clan.”

Anushka and Virat spent the longest time together during the lockdown. From playing cricket on their terrace to binge-watching shows, their social media posts were proof that the two made the most of their time together.

“We never got so much time to spend together ever since we started seeing each other. This is the longest we got to spend together. To be home with the one you love, you couldn’t ask for anything better and we just made the most of that whole time and created a routine for ourselves. We didn’t pressurise ourselves on learning this or that. It was tough initially, but we got used to it,” Kohli added.