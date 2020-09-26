Will Suresh Raina return to play in IPL 2020? CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan responds

CSK CEO provides an update on the return of Suresh Raina.

"We would get smiles back on the faces of our fans": Viswanathan

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) did not have a great start in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. They have so far played three games and lost their last two against Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Delhi Capitals (DC).

The awful beginning of the ‘Yellow Army’ in the thirteenth season has pushed fans to demand the return of Suresh Raina on social media. The ‘Chinna Thala’ had left the IPL 2020 citing personal reasons in the last week of August.

In all the three matches, CSK have certainly felt the absence of their highest run-scorer. Moreover, they haven’t yet managed to find a suitable replacement for Raina.

Meanwhile, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan has ruled out the return of Raina despite the troubles that franchise is facing currently.

While speaking to ANI, Viswanathan explained that Raina’s ‘personal space’ needs to be respected. He also made it clear that the franchise will not be asking the southpaw to make a return in any conditions.

“See, we cannot look at Raina because he made himself unavailable and we respect his decision and his space. We are not thinking about it,” said Viswanathan.

CSK will bounce back strongly: Viswanathan

Viswanathan promised the hardcore supporters of Super Kings of a strong comeback. He remarked that the players would get smiles back on the faces of CSK fans.

“We have been blessed with some of the best fans in the cricketing world, and I can assure them that we will bounce back strongly. It is a game, and you have your good days and bad days. But the boys know what they need to do and the smiles will be back,” he added.

The CSK CEO also gave an update on the fitness of Ambati Rayudu, stating that the right-handed batsman is fit and available for the next game.

“Like I told you last day (before the Delhi Capitals game), he would miss one game at worst. He is fit and ready for the next game,” Viswanathan added further.