From David Warner to Rohit Sharma: Here’s the list of players with most 50+ scores in IPL history

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain David Warner has been one of the most consistent performers in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Even in the ongoing IPL 2020, Warner is showing his superb form. In six matches, Warner has scored 227 runs with the help of two half-centuries.

During the match against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday, Warner smashed his second half-century of the thirteenth season. The swashbuckling batsman scored 52 off 40 balls and got his team off to a flier along with his opening partner Jonny Bairstow.

It was Warner’s 46th fifty in IPL, and with that, he scripted history as he became the first batsman in the cash-rich league to complete a half-century of fifty-plus scores.

Apart from 46 half-tons, Warner also has four hundreds to his name. The ‘Pocket Dynamite’ has so far amassed 4,933 runs in 192 IPL games at an impressive average of 42.89.

Kohli follows Warner with 42 fifty-plus scores

After Warner, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli is at the second spot in the list of batsmen with most fifty-plus scores in IPL. Kohli has played five games in the ongoing 2020 edition, scoring 133 runs with one half-century. Overall, the 31-year-old has scored 42 fifty-plus scores, which include 37 fifties and 5 hundreds.

Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) highest scorer, Suresh Raina, is the third on the list with 39 fifty-plus scores. Raina, who opted out from IPL 2020 citing personal reasons, has smashed 38 half-tons and one century in the T20 extravaganza.

Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper, Rohit Sharma is at par with Raina in terms of fifty-plus scores. Rohit has slammed one century and 38 fifties in the lucrative league. In the current season, the Mumbaikar has amassed 211 runs in six matches with two fifties.

Kohli’s partner in RCB, AB de Villiers is fifth in this list with 38 fifty-plus scores. The former South Africa captain has so far played 159 matches and smashed three hundreds along with 35 half-centuries. In the ongoing IPL, De Villiers has scored 155 runs in five games with two fifties.

