Gautam Gambhir names one bowler fans should be talking ‘much more’ about in IPL 2020

Gautam Gambhir picks an RCB bowler that fans should be talking about much more.

RCB lost their third game in IPL 2020 against DC on Monday.

In the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, there has been a tremendous display of top-quality bowling. From the likes of Mohammad Shami to Kagiso Rabada, bowlers have exhibited outstanding effort to restrict the run-flow of batsmen.

So far, bowlers have taken as many as 215 wickets in the thirteenth season. Fast bowlers are currently leading the charts with 133 scalps. Apart from seamers, spinners have also joined the party as they have taken 69 wickets in IPL 2020.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has also impressed everyone with his superb bowling. The leggie has so far picked up eight wickets in 5 games at an average of 18.00.

Former India batsman Gautam Gambhir has heaped praises on Yuzi stating that people should talk about Chahal more than they do. The former Delhi opener reckoned that the likes of Rabada and Rashid Khan are being talked about heavily, but Chahal has done a phenomenal job.

“Yuzvendra Chahal has been brilliant. We keep talking about Rashid Khan, Jofra Archer, Kagiso Rabada, Pat Cummins; but Chahal in IPL, especially in this season, has been right up there,” said Gambhir on ESPNCricinfo.

“We should be talking about Chahal much more. There is more hype around other bowlers. But he has done brilliantly for RCB,” he added.

Despite consistent performances in IPL so far, Chahal did not had a great outing against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Monday as he went wicketless in his three overs.

Kagiso Rabada retains Purple Cap after RCB vs DC game

During the game against RCB, DC pacer Rabada picked up four wickets to climb to the top of the leading wicket-takers list. Rabada dismissed RCB skipper Virat Kohli (43), Washington Sundar (17), Shivam Dube (11), and Isuru Udana (1) to complete his four-wicket haul.

The South African speedster now has 12 scalps to his name in five games. He finished with brilliant figures of four for 24 to assist his side to restrict RCB to a score of 137/9. As a result, DC won the game by 59 runs.