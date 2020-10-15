Here’s why is Google search is showing Sara Tendulkar as Shubman Gill’s wife

Google has once again resulted in a bug with it's search engine showing Shubman Gill's wife as Sara Tendulkar.

There have been rumours of both Shubman and Sara dating each other.

Shubman Gill, the talented Indian batsman, is currently playing for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL 2020. Though the Dinesh Karthik-led side has had their travails, the youngster hasn’t flattered to deceive. In the meantime, while Gill is in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Google has been playing all sorts of tricks with the right-hander.

If one searches Shubman Gill’s wife, the name that shows is that of Sara Tendulkar, daughter of the batting legend Sachin Tendulkar. There have been rumours of both Shubman and Sara dating each other, but there’s nothing concrete.

But on google search, Sara’s name appears beside Gill’s marital status tab. Google should make changes to its data available online.

Reason for Shubman’s linkage with Sara

Google’s mishap could have resulted from all the talks surrounding the duo in the last two months or so. The Punjab cricketer posted a picture of his ‘Range Rover’ on Instagram. Right away, Sara congratulated him with a black heart emoji. Shubman didn’t miss out on replying to Sara. He thanked Sara with another heart emoji.

The reply caught Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya’s attention. Hardik, in the past, has also teased Shubman for the same. Recently, Sara also lauded Shubman for his fielding efforts. It was during KKR’s first match of IPL 2020 against the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

This is the second major bug in Google search as when one looks for Rashid Khan’s wife, it shows Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma’s name. The short bio of Rashid’s achievements and the teams he has played for is followed by Anushka in the spouse/wife section.