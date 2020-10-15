“I would ask IPL to ban you and AB for next game”: KL Rahul jokes in an Instagram chat with Virat Kohli

KL Rahul recently had a funny conversation with Virat Kohli on Instagram.

During the chat, Kohli suggested an important rule change in T20 cricket.

Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul came up with a light-hearted reply when RCB captain Virat Kohli asked him about a rule that he would like to be changed in T20 cricket. During an interaction for Puma Instagram, on Tuesday, both the batsmen were in a mood to engage in light-hearted banter.

“To start off, I think I would ask IPL to ban you and AB for next game. Once you have achieved a certain amount of runs, I think, the people should say ‘it’s enough’. Once you get 5,000 runs it’s enough, now you guys let the others do the work,” Rahul said.

However, the duo answered the others question with seriousness. There was banter even when they were coming up with more reasonable suggestions.

Here’s how the conversation panned out:

While Rahul said he would like to see more runs being awarded to sixes hit over 100 metres, Kohli asked the KXIP captain to consult with his bowlers before making such a suggestion.

Rahul: I think one rule that I can think of is, as a batter if someone hits a six over 100m, it should be given more runs, I think.

Kohli: Ask your bowlers first.

Rahul: That’s why I said, as a batter, I would want that.

Meanwhile, Kohli wants captains to have the liberty to review wide and waist-high full-toss calls.

Kohli: The question also has a part which asks me to suggest what rule I would want to suggest. I am going to speak as a captain; if I say yes to what you said, the bowlers are going to give me looks in the change room.

I am going to say as captain, I would like to have the ability to review a wide or a no-ball which could be a waist-high full-toss. We have seen historically how big these small things can be, in such a high-profile IPL and T20 cricket.

If you lose a game by a run and you’re not able to review that wide, it could make a huge difference even for the whole campaign. We had a similar experience last year, the first game. Margins do matter.

Umpiring has continued to be under the scanner in the ongoing IPL. It started with the on-field umpire calling a short run during the match between KXIP and Delhi Capitals (DC) in the second match of the season itself. The call eventually cost KXIP the game while another incident on Tuesday caught the attention of many.

Umpire Paul Reiffel was about to signal a wide during Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) game only to withdraw himself after protests from wicketkeeper MS Dhoni and bowler Shardul Thakur. Replays showed that the ball was close to tramline and it should’ve been given wide. The incident created controversy, and once again, the umpiring was in the discussion.