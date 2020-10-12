IPL 2020: Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha bows down to RR boys – Riyan Parag and Rahul Tewatia

Tewatia and Parag handed a 5-wicket win to RR against SRH.

Sehwag also praised the Rajasthan boys on Twitter.

Rajasthan Royals’ (RR) middle-order batsmen Rahul Tewatia and Riyan Parag added an unbeaten 85-run stand for the six-wicket, also guided their team to a five-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in game 26 of the Indian Premier League 2020 on Sunday.

RR were five down for just 78 in a modest chase of 159 when Tewatia came out to bat. The two youngsters struggled to score runs initially, and the shortage of boundaries kept the asking rate soaring. However, both changed gears after 15th over of the match and put up the second-highest unbeaten sixth-wicket stand during a successful run chase in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history.

With both Tewatia and Parag in the middle, Rajasthan needed eight runs off the final over. The two collected six runs off the first four balls and then Parag ended the game by hammering a six on the fifth delivery.

‘Take a bow boys’: Nushrratt Bharuccha

As soon as the match ended, Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha took to Twitter to hail Tewatia and Parag.

Bharuccha, who is an ardent cricket fan, lavished praise on the RR boys and wrote: “@rahultewatia02@ParagRiyan applause applause applause!! Take a bow boys! That’s how you win back a match!! What a treat! @rajasthanroyals.”

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag also hailed ‘Lord Tewatia’. In his own unique style, Viru showered praise on the left-handed batsman and applauded young Parag.

“Tewatia ek Kranti hai, Bowleron ki shaanti hai. Tewatia ek Baan hai, Rajasthan ke liye Tewatia hi Praan hai.

All hail Lord Tewatia! What a win this. Unbelievable fightback by young Riyan Parag and Tewatia. Great win for Rajasthan,” he tweeted.

— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 11, 2020

Tewatia had played a defining knock against Kings XI Punjab earlier in the tournament that guided Royals’ to the highest run-chase in the history of the IPL.