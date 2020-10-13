IPL 2020: Commentator laughs as Aaron Finch uses a cuss word after being beaten by Andre Russell’s bouncer

Stump mic catches Finch using an expletive in the game against KKR on Monday.

Finch has scored 171 runs in seven matches with one fifty in IPL 2020.

Over the years, cricket has changed a lot, and so does the experience of listening to the conversations between players on the field. It was made possible through the induction of stump microphone in the fascinating sport.

The stump mic has added an entertainment angle as well because this technology has helped the fans to catch the funny banter between their favourite superstars on the cricket field.

A similar incident took place in the 28th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Sharjah on Monday.

RCB, after batting first, posted 194/2 on the board in their allotted 20 overs. AB de Villiers (73) and Aaron Finch (47) were the prime scorers for RCB. During the innings, one episode captured everyone’s attention when Finch missed out to whack the ball off Andre Russell in the sixth over.

Finch was heard making the abusive comment while batting. His offensive words were picked up by the stump mic and left the commentator in splits.

The Aussie opener was captured saying: “Aww, you bas*ard”. The remark from Finch was not directed at Russell as he had expressed his frustration over missing the delivery.

Here’s the video:

“Want to be the best I could”: De Villiers

Just like the batting, RCB exhibited top-class bowling in the game. The Challengers restricted KKR on 112/9 and defeated them by a huge margin of 82 runs.

For his outstanding 73 off 33 deliveries, De Villiers received the ‘Player of the Match’ award. After the game, the former South Africa skipper expressed his happiness over his performance.

“Very happy with the performance. Got a duck in the last game, a terrible feeling. Very happy that I contributed,” De Villiers said at the post-match presentation.

The spinal column of RCB spoke about his role of wicket-keeper in the side. De Villiers articulated that he tries to be the best in the game.

“Always enjoyed taking the gloves. Very excited about it, I must say. As a keeper, you have a really good view of the pace of the game. Different skills completely. It depends. Have worked really hard with the gloves. Want to be the best I could, that’s always been my attitude,” he added.