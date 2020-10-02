IPL 2020: Hardik Pandya lauds elder brother Krunal for bowling Wasim Akram-like yorkers

Hardik lavished praise on his brother Krunal for bowling a game-changing spell against KXIP.

MI crushed KXIP by 48 runs at Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

Mumbai Indians (MI) registered their second victory in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 after they defeated Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) by 48 runs at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

Mi skipper Rohit Sharma, power-striker Kieron Pollard and all-rounder Hardik Pandya excelled with the bat as they posted 191/4 on the board, collecting 89 in the last five overs.

In reply, the KL Rahul-led side could only reach 143/8 in their allotted 20 overs. It was KXIP’s third loss in IPL 2020 out of their four matches.

After the game, Hardik showered praiseworthy comments on his brother Krunal as the left-arm spinner played a crucial role in Mumbai Indians’ triumph. The win has now taken defending champions to the top spot in the points table.

Hardik emphasized how Krunal used his variations, especially the yorkers when the latter came to bowl in the powerplay. Punjab had hit 33 runs in their first three overs when Krunal was given the task to stop the run flow. The left-armer did precisely that with four runs in his first over and a wicket of Karun Nair in the second.

“We are seeing this new thing coming. Where is this Wasim Akram coming in and bowling yorkers?” Hardik asked Krunal in a video interview for the IPL.

You have to find your own way: Krunal

Krunal finished with figures of 1 for 27 in his quota of 4 overs and helped his side to restrict Kings XI at 143. Apart from the 29-year-old, leg-spinner Rahul Chahar also made a match-winning contribution in the game.

Talking about his outstanding bowling, Krunal said since the batting skills have gone up in modern-day cricket, bowlers have to find their own way to stop the carnage.

“These days the batting skill has gone so up and the way the wickets are.. you have to find your own way to make doesn’t go after you. Sometimes, you have to do all this. At the end of the day, if you execute your plans, you are going to be happy.”

Krunal revealed that when Rohit handed him the over, KXIP were going good, so he took it as a challenge and backed himself to bowl according to the field.

“When I came in the 4th over, they were going really well. I was just thinking one thing that I should be bowling according to the field. I was very determined, as well. Today, I was determined, I took it as a challenge, they were going well and thought ‘If I bowl good here, we are again back in the game’,” Krunal added.