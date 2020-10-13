IPL 2020: Harsha Bhogle reveals which player CSK should target in the mid-season transfer

Harsha Bhogle comes up with a solution to CSK's batting woes.

CSK's next game is against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai on Tuesday.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have had a disappointing campaign hitherto in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in United Arab Emirates (UAE). The MS Dhoni-led side has only won two of their first seven matches.

The big reason behind CSK’s poor show is their batting, especially the middle-order which has looked clueless and completely out of touch. Another cause behind middle-order failure is the absence of Suresh Raina, who pulled out from IPL 2020 citing personal issues.

After seven matches, CSK are eligible to pick players through mid-season transfer, and veteran commentator Harsha Bhogle is of the opinion that Super Kings should aim for Ajinkya Rahane.

“How’s this for a mid-season transfer thought: #CSK desperately need a quality top-order batsman. Ajinkya Rahane desperately needs a game. Ajinkya Rahane is not getting a game. #MidnightThoughts,” Bhogle wrote on Twitter.

CSK are now in a must-win zone

Rahane has ample experience of the shortest format, but he hasn’t gotten many chances in the ongoing thirteenth season of the cash-rich league.

Ahead of the IPL 2020 auctions, Rahane was traded to Delhi Capitals (DC) by Rajasthan Royals (RR). So far, the right-handed batsman has only played one game against the Mumbai Indians (MI) on October 11 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Rahane couldn’t make much of an impact in that contest as he got out on 15.

When it comes to the concept of qualifying in the playoffs, winning eight games in the league stage usually guarantees the teams a place in the final four stages of the lucrative league.

Taking that equation into account, Super Kings now need six wins from their remaining seven matches. This looks pretty difficult, but it’s not impossible as well. CSK’s next clash is against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Tuesday (October 13).