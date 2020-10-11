IPL 2020 Mid-season transfer: List of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) players eligible for trade

CSK are currently placed at the sixth spot in the points table.

After seven matches, CSK players are now eligible for mid-season trade.

Unlike previous times, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are not enjoying a pleasing season in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in United Arab Emirates (UAE).

First, their unit was hit by novel Coronavirus, then they received a shocker when their two mainstay players Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh left the squad citing personal reasons.

After all this, Super Kings started their IPL 2020 journey but clearly missed the absence of Raina in the middle-order. Though, the ‘Yellow Army’ won their opening game against Mumbai Indians (MI) but then they lost three matches on the trot.

In their fifth game, CSK’s opening pair of Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis shined and guided their side to a 10-wicket victory over Kings XI Punjab (KXIP). It looked like finally, the batting unit in Super Kings is getting into the groove, but soon the expectations of fans were crushed as CSK lost their next two contests against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), respectively.

Meanwhile, all eyes are now set on IPL’s mid-season transfer. As far as guidelines are concerned, the transfer rule will come into effect once all the teams have played seven matches each. And only those players can be eligible for transfer who haven’t played more than two games till the half-way mark.

CSK players eligible for mid-season transfer

On Saturday, CSK played their seventh game in the tournament where RCB thrashed them by 37-runs. After seven matches, CSK team members are now eligible to get transferred. Let’s have a look at those players who are fit to get traded: