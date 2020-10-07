IPL 2020: Here’s how Ishan Kishan’s alleged girlfriend Aditi Hundia reacted to Kieron Pollard’s stunner vs RR

Aditi Hundia reacted to MI all-rounder Kieron Pollard's screamer at the boundary on Tuesday.

Aditi was spotted in the stands supporting Ishan Kishan during the IPL final last year.

West Indies star all-rounder Kieron Pollard is currently in the UAE where he is plying his trade for the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The 33-year-old has been in sensational form, having scored 163 runs in five innings at an astonishing strike-rate of 208.97 and a spectacular average of 163.00. So far, Pollard has not only contributed with his bat, but also he has been exceptional in the field.

On Tuesday, Pollard’s impeccable catching skills were on display when he grabbed a stunner at the boundary to dismiss Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Jos Buttler, who was playing exceedingly well by taking on MI bowlers.

It all happened on the third ball of the 14th over bowled by James Pattinson. Buttler tried to smack a full-length delivery over the long-on for a maximum. He hit the shot with sheer power, and the ball was travelling but at the long-on boundary timed his jump to perfection to pluck the ball out of thin air. The Caribbean cricketer grabbed the ball with one hand only to spill it but recovered in time to catch the ball with both hands on the second attempt.

Pollard’s brilliance at the boundary left fans and commentators stunned as they lauded him for his athleticism.

In the mean-time, Aditi Hundia – Ishan Kishan’s alleged girlfriend – also took to Instagram to share a story and wrote “Gorgeous”, referring to the catch taken by Pollard.

There were reports about Ishan dating Aditi right from the very early days of their careers. But the reports got the new wings when Aditi was seen in the stands supporting her boyfriend during the IPL 2019 final between MI and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Both can be spotted in each other’s social media posts very regularly these days.

Aditi also wished Ishan on his birthday (July 18) and left a special message when he played a crucial inning against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL 2020.