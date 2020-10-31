IPL 2020: Here’s how Kings XI Punjab can still qualify for the playoffs

KL Rahul-led KXIP can still qualify for the IPL 2020 playoffs.

If KXIP lose to CSK on Sunday, they stand eliminated.

Kings XI Punjab’s defeat against Rajasthan Royals (RR) have changed the permutations and combinations for their race to the playoffs. With win over Delhi Capitals (DC), table-toppers Mumbai Indians are assured of a top-two finish while Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) need one win from their last two games to qualify.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have been benefitted from KXIP and DC’s loss while Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) too are in with an outside chance. RR’s slim opportunity to reach playoffs continues after their win over KXIP.

Qualification scenario for KXIP

The KL Rahul-led side can now get to a maximum of 14 points if they win their final league game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday. Even that might not suffice as RR or KKR can still get to 14 and as can the loser of DC vs RCB tie on Monday (November 2) if the latter lose their match against SRH.

Among the other teams below KXIP that can still get to 14 points, only SRH have a better NRR than them. In case the Sunrisers beat both RCB and MI, Punjab would have to hope that the Net Run Rate (NRR) of the loser of DC vs RCB falls below them.

The easiest way for Preity Zinta co-owned KXIP to qualify is by winning against CSK, SRH losing at least one more match and the winner of RR vs KKR contest don’t win by a huge margin. Royals (-0.377) have a better NRR than Knight Riders (-0.467), so even if Punjab beat Chennai by a bare minimum margin of one run, Royals would need to win by a margin of around 64 or more runs to get their NRR above KXIP. For Knight Riders, the margin is around 86-plus runs.

