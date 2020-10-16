IPL 2020 anchor Kira Narayanan reacts to Jofra Archer’s epic reaction on Virat Kohli’s dance moves

After Archer, the new IPL anchor also reacted to Kohli's quirky dance.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) pacer Jofra Archer reacted hilariously to Virat Kohli’s dance moves ahead of Kings XI Punjab’s emphatic 8-wicket win in the IPL 2020 over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Before the scheduled start of play, Kohli was seen vibing on his own as he brought out some really ‘filmy’ dance moves. In the video which soon went viral on social media, the RCB skipper can be seen dancing in an amazing manner.

Reacting to this, Archer took to Twitter and dropped a cheeky response on it.

“When she tells you go and lock the door,” he tweeted.

Kira Narayanan, the “new IPL girl” on Star Sports, also reacted to Kohli’s dance video. She said, “it’s my voice in Jofra’s tweet.”

RCB couldn’t play their best cricket on Thursday

While Kohli’s cheerful mood was visible ahead of the match, RCB couldn’t perform well in the game against KXIP. After opting to bat first, the Challengers batting line-up failed to capitalise on a good start in the middle-overs. Kohli, in his 200th game for RCB, scored 48 runs off 39 balls but couldn’t up the ante when the team needed. In-form AB de Villiers was sent to bat to number six which left many baffled.

Even with the ball, apart from Chris Morris, no other bowler looked effective. The match did go to the last over, but RCB were behind in the game throughout, and the fact they could pick only two wickets tells the whole story.