IPL 2020: Irfan Pathan opines KXIP to make three changes in their playing XI

Irfan Pathan comes up with a suggestion for KXIP regarding their team combination.

KXIP will face SRH at Dubai Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) are sitting at the bottom in the points table in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. They have played five matches and lost four of them. Their last defeat came against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Plausibly, KXIP haven’t yet found their best XI in IPL 2020. KXIP skipper KL Rahul is also feeling the wrath of fans and experts as he is leading an IPL team for the first time.

The Kings are all set to play their next game against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday. And before they enter the ground, former India international Irfan Pathan has come up with few suggestions for KXIP.

Irfan reckons that KXIP should include Arshdeep Singh, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Deepak Hooda in their line-up to make the combination better. Arshdeep is a left-arm pacer and has played three matches for Punjab.

Hooda is a power striker who can contribute down the order. He can replace Sarfaraz Khan, who hasn’t performed up to the desired expectations.

Similarly, Mujeeb, with plenty of experience, can strengthen the bowling attack. Kings are heavily relying on young spinner Ravi Bishnoi, who is feeling the pressure in front of top quality batsmen of different teams. The inclusion of Mujeeb will not only help the side but also assist Bishnoi.

Gayle, Mujeeb likely to feature in the playing XI against SRH

There is no doubt that KXIP management is still finding a way out to field their best overseas players. That’s one of the prime reason why a power hitter like Chris Gayle is still warming the bench. In their contest against Sunrisers, one may see Gayle playing his first game of IPL 2020.

Nicholas Pooran has done well, so he will be there in the playing XI. Now, coming to another foreign player, Glenn Maxwell, who has been a significant disappointment for the side. The Aussie superstar has scored only 41 runs in five outings so far.

If KXIP picks Gayle at the top and with Pooran in the middle, they will be left with two more choices of overseas players. One of them could be Mujeeb, and for another, there might be a toss-up between Sheldon Cottrell and Chris Jordan.

In five games, Cottrell has conceded 143 runs off 102 balls at an economy of 8.41. He has so far picked up six wickets. Jordan, on the other hand, has played two matches, in which the English cricketer has given 98 runs off 42 deliveries at an economy of 14.