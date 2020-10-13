IPL 2020: Kagiso Rabada responds hilariously as AB de Villiers hits a moving car outside Sharjah stadium

AB de Villiers hit six sixes during his unbeaten 73-run knock against KKR on Monday.

Kagiso Rabada comes up with a funny reaction to De Villiers' six-hitting spree in the IPL.

AB de Villiers put on a freak show, on Monday, helping Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to register a thumping win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The Proteas star walked out to bat when the RCB scoreboard read 94/2 in 12.2 overs and unleashed the shackles after Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first.

While other RCB batsmen struggled to middle the ball, de Villiers was on song and smashed a free-flowing 73 not out off just 33 deliveries with the help of five fours and six sixes, powering the total to 194/2.

However, there was a moment during Mr 360’s innings that brought the Sharjah traffic to a halt, quite literally.

During the 16th over bowled by Kamlesh Nagarkoti, de Villiers dispatched the otherwise economical bowler for two consecutive sixes over midwicket both of which landed outside the Sharjah stadium. One of the sixes even hit a moving car which then deflected onto the other vehicle.

The video of the same has gone viral now, and it seems Kagiso Rabada, who is featuring for the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the IPL 2020, has also got the news. On Tuesday afternoon, Rabada took to his official Twitter handle and asked ABD if he has started hitting cars now while playing cricket. “@ABdeVilliers17 you hitting cars now?!” his tweet read.

@ABdeVilliers17 you hitting cars now?! 🤣 — Kagiso Rabada (@KagisoRabada25) October 13, 2020

RCB beat KKR by 82 runs

As far as the match is concerned, RCB managed to defend the mammoth total comfortably. Dinesh Karthik-led KKR were never in the chase as they could only reach 112 in their stipulated 20 overs. Washington Sundar and Yuzvendra Chahal bowled superbly with the pitch assisting them and ended up picking three wickets among themselves in eight overs while conceding only 32 runs.

With the win, RCB have moved up to the third position in the points table. They are only below Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals at the moment who also have five wins to their name in seven matches.