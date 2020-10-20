IPL 2020: KXIP boss Preity Zinta lauds Mohammed Shami for his outstanding bowling against MI

Preity Zinta terms Mohammed Shami as the architect of KXIP's victory against MI.

KXIP beat MI in the second Super Over on last Sunday.

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) were involved in an absolute cracker of a game at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday (October 18).

Both teams scored 176 runs in their respective 20 overs, and the game went to the Super Over. But who knew that even the Super Over would tie? Well, it did happen, thanks to the brilliant bowling display by Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami.

In the first Super Over, Kings’ skipper KL Rahul and Nicholas Pooran could score only 5 runs as the yorker king Bumrah didn’t allow KXIP to hit even a single boundary.

Just like Bumrah, Shami displayed his top-quality bowling when he came to defend five runs. He restricted the two swashbuckling batsmen Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock to 5/0. As a result, the viewers witnessed a second Super Over of the night.

In the second Super Over, Chris Jordan conceded 11 runs. In reply, KXIP just took four balls to win the contest.

KXIP boss Preity Zinta hails Shami

Preity Zinta, the co-owner of KXIP, was impressed by Shami for his extraordinary performance. She took to Twitter to appreciate the pacer. Preity hailed Shami as the architect of Sunday’s victory.

“One can never imagine this chilled out person can unleash a beast on the cricket ground@MdShami11. You were one of the main architects of yesterday’s victory. Without your incredible bowling spell, we would never have crossed the line. Thank you for being you. #Saddapunjab #Ting,” Preity tweeted.