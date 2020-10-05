IPL 2020, MI vs SRH – WATCH: Ishan Kishan takes a flying catch to send back David Warner

David Warner's knock came to an end with a stunner from Ishan Kishan.

MI defeated SRH by 34 runs in Sharjah on Sunday.

Ishan Kishan, the victim of a sensational catch by Manish Pandey in the first half of the Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) match played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday (Octobe4 4), responded by taking a flying catch in the second innings.

While defending 209, the reigning champions MI were up against a stubborn SRH skipper David Warner. But in the 16th over bowled by James Pattinson, Warner flashed his bat to present a chance to the opposition. And at short third man, Kishan didn’t miss the opportunity to take a blinder.

Warner scored a 44-ball 60 with the help of five fours and two sixes. But the Orange Army could manage only 174/7 to lose the game by 34 runs.

After their loss against MI, the Sunrisers skipper acknowledged that there were not enough partnerships that could’ve taken the game deeper for his side.

“They had runs on the board and we were left chasing at 10 RPO – we didn’t string partnerships together to take the chase deeper. It wasn’t easy to start off (while batting), lack of partnerships as I said, losing wickets back-to-back isn’t ideal, but there were a few positives coming out of this match.”

“I counted almost 7-8 full tosses towards the back-end”: Warner

The southpaw was not happy with the way SRH bowlers executed their yorkers at the death. Although T Natarajan was spot-on with his yorkers, Sandeep Sharma and Siddarth Kaul, in particular, went for a lot of runs in the death overs as they could not execute their yorkers to perfection.

Warner also pointed out the fact that they dearly missed the services of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who got injured in their previous game against the Chennai Super Kings.

“Two new guys came in today, obviously with Bhuvi injured, there are things we can work on during training. (On execution) I think I probably counted around 7 to 8 full-tosses towards the back-end, we didn’t nail the yorkers right – these were our plans which we didn’t execute consistently.”

SRH will next face Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in Dubai on October 8 and will be looking to get back to winning ways sooner rather than later.