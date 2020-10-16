IPL 2020: Michael Slater picks his fantasy XI of the season; no place for Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

Michael Slater comes up with his fantasy team of IPL 2020.

Slater picked two seamers and two spinners in his team.

Former Australia international Michael Slater is currently in United Arab Emirates (UAE) as he is a part of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 commentary panel. The ongoing thirteenth season of the cash-rich league has crossed the half-way stage and fans as well cricket experts have started coming up with their ideal team of the season.

Recently, Ian Bishop, who is also a part of commentary panel of IPL 2020, named his fantasy team of the current edition. Following the bandwagon, Slater has revealed his fantasy XI of this season.

Slater picked three players each from Delhi Capitals (DC), Royal challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI). He also selected one player each from Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

For the openers, Slater went with young gun Devdutt Padikkal and KXIP opener Mayank Agarwal. Padikkal has impressed everyone with his consistency this season. He is the second-highest run-scorer (261) for RCB.

Similarly, Mayank is also having a dream IPL this year. He is right at the second spot among leading run-scorers of IPL 2020. In 8 games, Mayank has amassed 382 runs at an impressive strike-rate of 161.18 with one hundred and two half-centuries.

Slater names Shreyas Iyer as captain of his team

Interestingly, Slater neither picked Rohit Sharma nor Virat Kohli in his fantasy XI. For the team leader, he went with Shreyas Iyer. The DC skipper has so far scored 298 runs and is sitting at the fifth spot in the leading run-getters list.

The cricketer-turned-commentator picked Ishan Kishan, AB de Villiers and Rishabh Pant for number four, five and six positions, respectively. While for the all-rounder spot, he went with Krunal Pandya.

Slater named Rashid Khan and Yuzvendra Chahal as his team’s spinners. Both Rashid and Yuzi are the leading wicket-takers for their respective sides. While the Afghani spinner has taken 10 wickets in the season so far, leggie Yuzvendra has picked up 11 scalps.

Among the seamers, the 50-year-old picked Kagiso Rabada and Trent Boult. Rabada is currently heading the table of leading wicket-takers with 18 scalps to his name. Boult, on the other hand, is sitting at the sixth position with 11 wickets in his pocket.

Here is Michael Slater’s fantasy XI of IPL 2020:

Devdutt Padikkal, Mayank Agarwal, Shreyas Iyer (c), Ishan Kishan, AB de Villiers, Rishabh Pant, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult.