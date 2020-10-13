IPL 2020 Mid-season transfer: List of Delhi Capitals (DC) players eligible for trade

The mid-season transfer window has been opened.

The egress of Ishant Sharma and Amit Mishra will hurt DC in IPL 2020.

Delhi Capitals (DC) are experiencing a magnificent season in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, being played at the three venues in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

DC have so far played seven matches and won five of them. They are only the third side whose net run rate (NRR) is positive (+1.038). Just like the last year, DC have played wonderful cricket under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer.

Currently, in the points table, DC are positioned at the second spot. So far, only Mumbai Indians (MI) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have been able to defeat Capitals in the thirteenth season of the cash-rich league.

With 245 runs in 7 matches, DC skipper Iyer is their leading run-scorer in the competition. Similarly, Kagiso Rabada with 17 wickets is their highest wicket-taker. Rabada is currently heading the list of leading wicket-takers as well.

Meanwhile, the discussions related to mid-season transfer have become the talk of the town. The transfer window has been open for five days, starting from Tuesday (October 13). Both capped and uncapped players will be part of the process.

Since all the teams have played their respective seven matches each, the method of trading has been activated. As per rules, only those players are eligible for transfer who haven’t played more than two games till now.

Let’s have a look at those DC players who are eligible for mid-season transfer: