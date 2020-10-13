IPL 2020: Mid-season transfer – List of Rajasthan Royals (RR) players eligible for trade

After their seven matches, some RR players are now eligible for mid-season trade.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) started their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 campaign in grand style. First, they beat three-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK), and then Royals crushed Kings XI Punjab (KXIP).

After two victories, things completely turnaround for the Royals as they faced four consecutive defeats. However, in their seventh fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), the Steve Smith-led side bounced back and registered their third win in the competition.

Royals are currently placed at the sixth spot in the points table with a negative net run rate (NRR) of -0.872.

With 202 runs, Sanju Samson is Royals’ highest run-scorer in the tournament, while Jofra Archer (9) is their leading wicket-taker.

Along with RR, the rest of the teams have also played seven matches, and from Tuesday (October 13) the mid-season transfer window has been opened.

Unlike the previous edition, both capped and uncapped players will be part of the trading process in the thirteenth season of the cash-rich league.

When it comes to players, then according to the rules, only those cricketers will be eligible for transfer who haven’t played more than two games till now.

Let’s have a look at those RR players who are eligible for mid-season transfer: