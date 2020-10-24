IPL 2020: MS Dhoni gifts his No.7 CSK jersey to Pandya brothers; fans ask ‘is it your last season?’

Dhoni handed his CSK jersey to Pandya brothers on Friday.
Dhoni's gesture has left fans wondering whether this is Captain Cool's last IPL season.
Ever since former India captain MS Dhoni has retired from international cricket, his teammates have regretted not giving a farewell game to their senior, who was a mentor to many during his last lap at the highest level.
While Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Dhoni gifted his No. 7 jersey to Rajasthan Royals (RR) wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler after his 200th IPL game, the 39-year-old did the same after 41st match of the ongoing IPL 2020 in Sharjah on Friday (October 23).
This time around, it was the Pandya brothers – Hardik and Krunal – who got lucky as Dhoni handed over his jersey to the two Mumbai Indians’ all-rounders.
The official Twitter handle of IPL shared the post with a caption: “A memorabilia to cherish for the Pandya brothers.”
A memorabilia to cherish for the Pandya brothers 👌👌#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/Yl34xsh4OH
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 23, 2020
After MI crushed CSK by ten wickets, Hardik also took to Twitter to share his love and admiration for “Mahi Bhai”.
Mahi bhai 🤗❤️ @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/NpJxbUopUH
— hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) October 23, 2020
Dhoni’s gesture, however, left fans on Twitter wondering whether this is Captain Cool’s last season in the IPL.
Already Butler got Dhoni jersey and now Pandya brothers.
Dhoni going to announce retirement? https://t.co/cKDVTDqVV9
— முத்து(Muthu) (@kr56_Vel) October 23, 2020
The way everyone are taking and posing with Dhoni's jersey does that mean he is playing his last season 😭😭😭
— Riyan Parag Fan (@riyanparagfan) October 23, 2020
Dhoni's giving away a lot of jerseys is he not played next year 👀 https://t.co/3LSXsyHJKE
— Purnima Chand (@PurnimaChand1) October 23, 2020
The relationship between Pandya brothers and MS Dhoni is from heart. pic.twitter.com/jmbShEE4DI
— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 23, 2020
I can see many players getting Autographed jerseys from #Dhoni this year. Is this his last year? #MSDhoni #CSKvsMI #Pandyas pic.twitter.com/IyDiwHG1V9
— Daniels (@i_johndaniel_) October 23, 2020
Is it your last season for @ChennaiIPL? @msdhoni #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/Sf0HyiFgZk
— Adam Dhoni (@AdamDhoni1) October 24, 2020
Meanwhile, here are the biggest defeats for CSK (in terms of balls remaining):
- 46 vs MI, Sharjah, 2020
- 40 vs DD, Delhi, 2012
- 37 vs MI, Mumbai, 2008
- 34 vs RR, Jaipur 2008
After a humiliating defeat against MI, a dejected Dhoni said, “Well it does hurt. What you need to see is what is going wrong, this year hasn’t been our year. In only one or two games this year we have batted and bowled well together. Whether you lose by ten wickets or eight wickets it hardly matters. All the players are hurting, but they are trying their best. It doesn’t always go your way. Hopefully, in the next three games, we’ll try to put our last stand.”