IPL 2020: MS Dhoni gifts his No.7 CSK jersey to Pandya brothers; fans ask ‘is it your last season?’

Dhoni handed his CSK jersey to Pandya brothers on Friday.

Dhoni's gesture has left fans wondering whether this is Captain Cool's last IPL season.

Ever since former India captain MS Dhoni has retired from international cricket, his teammates have regretted not giving a farewell game to their senior, who was a mentor to many during his last lap at the highest level.

While Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Dhoni gifted his No. 7 jersey to Rajasthan Royals (RR) wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler after his 200th IPL game, the 39-year-old did the same after 41st match of the ongoing IPL 2020 in Sharjah on Friday (October 23).

This time around, it was the Pandya brothers – Hardik and Krunal – who got lucky as Dhoni handed over his jersey to the two Mumbai Indians’ all-rounders.

The official Twitter handle of IPL shared the post with a caption: “A memorabilia to cherish for the Pandya brothers.”

After MI crushed CSK by ten wickets, Hardik also took to Twitter to share his love and admiration for “Mahi Bhai”.

Dhoni’s gesture, however, left fans on Twitter wondering whether this is Captain Cool’s last season in the IPL.

Meanwhile, here are the biggest defeats for CSK (in terms of balls remaining):

46 vs MI, Sharjah, 2020

40 vs DD, Delhi, 2012

37 vs MI, Mumbai, 2008

34 vs RR, Jaipur 2008

After a humiliating defeat against MI, a dejected Dhoni said, “Well it does hurt. What you need to see is what is going wrong, this year hasn’t been our year. In only one or two games this year we have batted and bowled well together. Whether you lose by ten wickets or eight wickets it hardly matters. All the players are hurting, but they are trying their best. It doesn’t always go your way. Hopefully, in the next three games, we’ll try to put our last stand.”