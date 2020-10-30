IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians pokes fun at Virat Kohli for involving in ‘staring battle’ with Surya Kumar Yadav

MI took a subtle dig at RCB skipper Virat Kohli for staring at Surya Kumar Yadav during the match.

Surya had guided MI to 5-wicket win over RCB on October 28.

The ‘stare battle’ between Surya Kumar Yadav and Virat Kohli during Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) clash has become the talk of the town. The fans are busy talking about it on social media.

The thrilling episode took place on the final ball of the 13th over when Kohli after saving a shot from the batsman at the extra cover, started walking towards him with a stare. Surya Kumar, on the other hand, did not back down either as he too gazed at the RCB skipper.

Kohli then came and stood right beside Surya while shining the ball. However, the Mumbai batsman showed outstanding maturity by silently walking away towards the other end.

MI takes a dig at RCB skipper

Ever since fans have noticed the incident, they aren’t stopping themselves from criticising Kohli, who was trying to unsettle Surya. The fans have also hailed the Pune-born cricketer for dealing the situation calmly.

Amidst all the reaction that has been growing large on the social media following the incident, even MI have cashed in the opportunity by taking a sly dig at RCB skipper Kohli.

On Thursday, the franchise took to Twitter to post a picture of the incident on their official Twitter handle and wrote, “He came. He s̶a̶w̶ stared. He conquered”

In the match, Surya played a match-winning knock (79 not out off 43 balls) for the defending champions in their 5-wicket win over Kohli-led RCB.