IPL 2020: Sachin Tendulkar hilariously describes Jofra Archer’s one-handed stunner against Mumbai Indians

Tendulkar heaped praise on Archer's stunning catch with an amusing analogy.

Archer also picked two wickets with the ball.

Jofra Archer is known as a lethal bowler but the England speedster showcased his superhuman skills on the field during Rajasthan Royals’ (RR) clash against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

It all happened in the 11th over of MI’s run chase when Ishan Kishan slashed a good length delivery bowled by Kartik Tyagi. The southpaw swung his bat hard but all he could manage was a thick edge.

Archer, who was stationed at the third man boundary, misjudged the catch initially but recovered well in time as he jumped perfectly to grab the ball with his right hand. Archer’s catch left commentators, as well as, the players stunned. Netizens immediately went berserk, and several reactions poured in on social media platforms.

Fans lauded Archer for his excellent athleticism. In fact, Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar also took to Twitter and heaped praise on Archer with an amusing analogy, which was loved by fans.

“Woh catch dekh kar aisa laga ki @JofraArcher apne ghar ka bulb badal raha hai #RRvMI,” tweeted Tendulkar.

— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 25, 2020

Archer was once again right on the money as he bagged two wickets against MI giving away just 31 runs in his four overs. After restricting Kieron Pollard & Co. to 195, RR down chased the target with eight wickets in hand. Ben Stokes smashed a staggering century (107 not out) while Sanju Samson scored a brilliant half-century (unbeaten 54).