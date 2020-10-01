IPL 2020: Sachin Tendulkar trip down memory lane after Sanju Samson takes a stunning catch against KKR

Sachin Tendulkar showered praise on Sanju Samson for a spectacular catch.

KKR crushed RR by 37 runs in Dubai on Wednesday.

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar went down the memory lane after watching Sanju Samson grab a spectacular catch during Rajasthan Royals (RR) versus Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) match in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 on Wednesday.

It happened during the 18th over of KKR innings when Pat Cummins tried to whack the slower bouncer bowled by Tom Curran. The ball flew towards deep backward square and Samson, who was positioned at square leg, ran towards the ball to take an absolute screamer.

However, Samson was not able to hold his pose as he fell backwards with back head hitting the ground. It appeared as if the Kerala cricketer was in some sort of pain and the physio also rushed out to check him. But Samson was completely alright as he gave a green signal with a smile on his face.

Former India captain Tendulkar reacted to Samson’s effort and said he understands the impact and the immediate after-effects of taking such a blow on the head. The Mumbaikar even recalled his catch from the 1992 World Cup match against West Indies in Wellington.

During the mega event in 1992, Tendulkar had taken the catch of Phil Simmons in Manoj Prabhakar’s over before the West Indies sealed a 5-wicket win. Tendulkar had also fallen backwards with his head hitting the turf.

“Brilliant catch by @IamSanjuSamson! I know how much it hurts when you bang your head like this on the ground. I experienced it in the 1992 World Cup in our match against the WI when I took a catch,” Tendulkar wrote on Twitter.

A Twitter user compiled both the videos and shared it with the ‘Master Blaster’.

Tendulkar re-tweeted the compilation video and thanked the user for it.

Thanks for sharing this! 🙂 https://t.co/2r4e7cEdCm — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 30, 2020

KKR jumps five places after defeating RR

Meanwhile, in the game, the Knight Riders registered a comprehensive 37-run win over Royals in Dubai. KKR jumped five places to grab the second spot on the points table while RR, who were the table leaders before the start of the match, slipped to the third position.

Kolkata’s young trio – Shubman Gill, Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti – stole the show in the twelfth game of IPL 2020. While Shubman was the top scorer for KKR with 47, pace duo of Mavi and Nagarkoti picked two wickets each.

Put to bat first, KKR posted 174/6 on the scoreboard. Apart from Gill, Eoin Morgan scored crucial 34 runs, and Andre Russell contributed with 24 runs in 14 balls, including three sixes. For RR, speedster Jofra Archer picked two wickets for just 18 runs in his quota of four overs.

In reply, Royals crumbled down against a quality bowling attack of Knight Riders. Curran with unbeaten 54 was the only major highlight for RR in batting as they reached 137/9 in their allotted 20 overs.