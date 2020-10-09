IPL 2020, SRH vs KXIP – WATCH: Priyam Garg hits the bullseye to dismiss Glenn Maxwell

SRH outclassed KXIP in Match 22 of IPL 2020.

Glenn Maxwell's struggle with the bat continued against the Orange Army.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) registered an emphatic 69-run victory over Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the 22nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Dubai on Thursday.

After opting to bat first, captain David Warner and his opening partner Jonny Bairstow gave Sunrisers a blazing start. Warner, who has a stellar record against KXIP, attacked initially before settling into a supporting role.

Bairstow cut loose after a couple of overs and played an array of shots all around the ground. After failing to pick up a single wicket against the Chennai Super Kings, the Punjab bowlers took 15.1 overs to finally get a breakthrough in Thursday’s contest.

Warner’s dismissal triggered a mini-collapse, with Bairstow and Manish Pandey falling soon after for 97 and 1 respectively. A few big hits from Kane Williamson and Abhishek Sharma took SRH past the 200-run mark, with all of the KXIP bowlers conceding runs at an economy rate of over 8.20.

Chasing 202 to win, KL Rahul & Co. got off to a horrible start as in-form Mayank Agarwal got run-out in the second over itself. The promotion for young Prabhsimran Singh didn’t pay off while Rahul himself played a rash sweep that found a fielder in the deep.

Nicholas Pooran sparked hope of a comeback for KXIP as the West Indies’ power-hitter smashed five fours and seven sixes en route to a 37-ball 77. However, with his dismissal at the hands of Rashid Khan in the 15th over, KXIP’s fortunes all but died. Glenn Maxwell’s poor-form in the ongoing IPL continued as he managed only seven runs off 12 balls and conceded 26 runs in his two overs.

Priyam’s direct-hit sent Maxwell packing

On the last ball of the 11th over, T Natarajan bowled a yorker-length delivery to Maxwell, who first jammed it to extra cover and then decided to go for a quick single. Priyam Garg, positioned at covers, collected the ball cleanly and hit the bullseye at the bowler’s end to catch Maxwell short of his crease.

It was a brilliant throw from the youngster as he had only one stump to aim at.

Here’s the video: