IPL 2020: Stuart Broad, James Anderson reacts after Jofra Archer bowls 152 kmph beamer to Hardik Pandya

Stuart Broad reacted on Jofra Archer's brutal beamer to Hardik Pandya.

MI defeated RR by 57 runs in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Mumbai Indians (MI) have climbed to the top spot in the points table after comprehensively defeating Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

On Tuesday, the Rohit Sharma-led side posted 193/4 in their allotted 20 overs, thanks to the brilliance of middle-order batsman, Surya Kumar Yadav. The 30-year-old cricketer smashed 79 runs off 47 balls, including 11 fours and two sixes to take his side to a formidable total.

Hardik Pandya well supported Surya down the order through his 30 from 19 balls knock. Apart from the duo, Rohit (35) and Quinton de Kock (23) laid a solid 49-run opening stand inside the first five overs to take the full advantage of the powerplay.

In reply, the Steve Smith-led side were bundled out on 136, losing the contest by 57-runs. RR batsman Jos Buttler and MI pacer Jasprit Bumrah were the main highlights in the second innings.

Buttler made a fighting 70 off 44 deliveries with nine boundaries, including five sixes. Bumrah, on the other hand, picked up four wickets for just 20 runs in his quota of 4 overs.

Apart from Bumrah, Trent Boult and James Pattison bagged two wickets each.

Hardik played that brilliantly: Stuart Broad on Jofra’s beamer

During the 18th over of MI’s innings bowled by Jofra Archer, an incident took place which left everyone surprised. Archer delivered a dangerous 152 kmph beamer towards Hardik. The deadly beamer left the batsman perplexed as he ducked at the right time to save himself.

The Barbadian bowler immediately put his hands up regretfully and issued his apology to Hardik. Archer’s Test teammate Stuart Broad also reacted to the bizarre delivery and came in support of the paceman. He said that no bowler actually means to bowl these kinds of deliveries.

“He’s played that brilliantly. I don’t think any bowler ever means these…,” tweeted Broad.

He’s played that brilliantly. I don’t think any bowler ever means these… https://t.co/Kjje5wkSH0 — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) October 6, 2020

Veteran English bowler James Anderson responded to Broad’s tweet by posting three amused emojis.