IPL 2020 – WATCH: MS Dhoni gifts his No. 7 jersey to Nitish Rana and Kuldeep Yadav after CSK vs KKR clash

Dhoni presented his CSK jersey to Kuldeep Yadav and Nitish Rana post KKR vs CSK game.

CSK skipper has earlier gifted his jerseys to Buttler and Pandya brothers in the ongoing IPL 2020.

The ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has been a difficult season for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and their skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The ageing team has failed to live up to the expectations this year. They are currently sitting at the bottom of the points table and out of the play-offs contention for the first time in their history of IPL.

Despite all this, Dhoni is impressing everyone by showing heartwarming gestures post matches. He is busy gifting his jerseys to other players.

Throughout the ongoing thirteenth season of the cash-rich league, fans have witnessed the CSK captain giving his iconic number 7 jersey to players belonging to different teams.

Earlier, MSD had given it to Rajasthan Royals (RR) attacking batsman Jos Buttler and Pandya brothers from Mumbai Indians (MI).

Now, after CSK’s win against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Thursday, Dhoni was seen making a similar gesture to all-rounder Nitish Rana and chinaman Kuldeep Yadav.

Rana came up with an epic reaction on receiving the big gift from Dhoni. The Delhi-born accepted the jersey with folded hands in a very humble manner.

Here is the video:

“He is one of the talented youngsters going around:” Dhoni on Ruturaj Gaikwad

In the game, CSK chased down the target of 173 with five wickets in hand. Ruturaj Gaikwad played a fantastic knock of 72 runs. In the later stage of the innings, Ravindra Jadeja smashed a quickfire 31 runs off just 11 balls to take the side over the line.

Dhoni heaped praises on both Jaddu and Gaikwad. He termed the Maharastra batsman as one of the talented youngsters going around.

“Ruturaj has shown the talent that he is. He came in and tested Covid positive. We didn’t have much time to have a look at him. He is one of the talented youngsters going around,” Dhoni said at the post-match presentation.

The Ranchi-lad hailed Jadeja for playing a crucial knock against KKR. Dhoni added that the Jamnagar-born is the only player from CSK who has been consistent in scoring runs in death overs.

“I think it was one game in which the climax went in our favour. Lot of credit to the guys. This season he (Jadeja) has been fantastic. He has been the only one in our team who has scored in the death overs. He needed somebody else, and that would have been good for us,” added Dhoni.