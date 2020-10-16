IPL 2020: WATCH – Rahul Tewatia, Shane Warne engage in fun banter during RR’s practice session

Shane Warne and Rahul Tewatia involve in a unique competition during the training session.

Tewatia got the better of the Aussie legend in the contest.

Rahul Tewatia’s name has become a talk of the town ever since he played a heroic knock against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

The all-rounder repeated a similar performance for Rajasthan Royals (RR) while playing a game against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) this season.

Tewatia’s match-winning abilities tell a lot about his character. He is always ready for any contest even if it comes against his own team members. Recently, in a training session of Royals, mentor Shane Warne and Tewatia were up against each other in a unique battle to hit the ball from one end of the crease to another.

Both the bowlers had one over to the bowl, and Tewatia hit the white leather on his first attempt. Then came Warne, but he missed out. Between the battle, Sanju Samson, who was cheering for Warne, came up to the Aussie legend and tried to teach him what to do to hit the ball.

The former Royals skipper did what Sanju said, but he still missed out from the target. Meanwhile, Tewatia, who hit the bullseye on his first attempt could not replicate the same in the remaining five deliveries.

“Bowling after two years yet he was near the target”: Tewatia on Warne

Warne too failed to hit the ball, and in the end, the all-time great leg-spinner accepted the defeat by 1-0. After the battle, Tewatia heaped praises on Warne, stating that he was bowling after a long time, still, he was near the target.

“It was good fun, that bowling competition, to hit the ball and hit the length. It felt great after winning. Really enjoyed competing against the legend. He was bowling after two years, and yet his deliveries were almost on the target. I learned a lot,” said Tewatia after the contest.

Former Aussie international too commented after the battle and congratulated the Indian all-rounder.

“I have to say congratulations to Rahul Tewatia. Too good, he hit it on the target,” said Warne.

Here is the video: