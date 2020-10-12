IPL 2020 – WATCH: Rahul Tewatia’s bails light up but didn’t fall during RR’s run-chase against SRH

Tewatia hit consecutive boundaries against Rashid Khan to take his side closer to victory.

Royals managed to beat SRH in the last over on Sunday.

Rajasthan Royals’ (RR) all-rounder Rahul Tewatia brought back memories of the Sharjah night while playing against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Tewatia played a blistering knock of 45 runs from 28 deliveries with 4 fours and two sixes to help his team defeat Sunrisers by five wickets.

During the RR’s chase when the Steve Smith-led side needed 36 off three overs, Tewatia smashed SRH spinner, Rashid Khan, for three back-to-back boundaries to accelerate the run-flow. However, after three consecutive boundaries, Tewatia tried to play a cut shot and got an under-edge onto wicket-keeper Jonny Bairstow’s pad.

The ball after hitting the keepers pads deflected onto the stumps. But in a strange turn of events, the zing bail lit up and then fell back into its original position. Since the bails were not dislodged completely, Tewatia remained alive on the crease.

Here is the video:

Reacting to the incident, former India international Aakash Chopra tweeted that once the bails light up, it should be considered as stumps-broken.

“If the bails lights up…it should be considered stumps-broken. That’s it. #IPL2020 #SRHvRR” wrote Chopra on the micro-blogging website.

If the bails lights up…it should be considered stumps-broken. That’s it. #IPL2020 #SRHvRR — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 11, 2020



According to the ICC, Law 29.1.1 clearly states the meaning of a dismissal. It says: “The wicket is put down if a bail is completely removed from the top of the stumps, or a stump is struck out of the ground.”

“Knew I could pull it off”: Tewatia on the epic chase

After thrilling won over SRH, Tewatia spoke about the clarity concerning his role in the team. The southpaw remarked that he has been batting well for a while and, therefore, had that confident in himself to take his side over the line.

“This was the role given to me, and it was clear from a long time. I was batting well for a while, and I was confident and was hitting them well when we played practice games. So it’s easy when you know your role. The wickets were falling so I just wanted to hold one end up and wait for the boundary balls,” the 27-year-old said.

Tewatia revealed that he had the self-belief to win the game against SRH. The all-rounder articulated how he told Riyan Parag that they could win the contest even if RR required 50 off the last four overs.

“I knew if I keep my self-belief and take it deep, I could pull it off. I told Riyan that the wicket was playing slow and the deeper we take it, the better our chances, even if we needed 50 off the last 4 because we have the shots,” he added.