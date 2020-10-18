IPL 2020 – WATCH: Ravindra Jadeja dispatches the ball out of Sharjah stadium; a lucky fan takes it home

Ravindra Jadeja smashed a six out of Sharjah Cricket Stadium against DC on Saturday.

Jadeja's cameo of 13-ball 33 went in vain as CSK lost the match by seven wickets.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) once again lost the match in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 against Delhi Capitals (DC) at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

CSK, while batting first posted 179/6 on the scoreboard, thanks to a half-century by Faf du Plessis (58) and a fiery cameo of from Ravindra Jadeja. When the CSK all-rounder walked out to bat at number six, the ‘Yellow Army’ were struggling at 129/4 after 16.3 overs.

CSK had just 21 balls left in the innings, and they needed a strong finish. Jadeja rose to the occasion and provided exactly that with his quickfire 33-run inning laced with four huge sixes.

In the 18th over, Jadeja smacked a humongous six against Delhi Capitals (DC) pacer Tushar Deshpande. It was a length ball, and Jaddu connected it pretty well to dispatch it out of the park. A lucky fan picked the ball from the middle of the road outside the Sharjah Stadium and took it home.

Here’s the video:

“I just backed myself to hit big”: Jadeja after his fantabulous knock

After the first innings, Jadeja spoke about how he paced his knock. The Jamnagar-lad also revealed that he has been working hard in the gym to produce better results for his side.

“I have been training regularly and have been going to the gym every second day. I looked to take two-three balls to settle first, and I knew that I could go big so just backed myself,” said Jadeja post the CSK innings.

“I watched the ball and kept hitting. He (Rayudu) was also hitting the ball very well and gave us the momentum after 14 overs. The wicket is looking a bit slower. You have to bowl in the right areas and need to vary your pace,” he added.