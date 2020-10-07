IPL 2020: Yuvraj Singh hails Jasprit Bumrah for his four-wicket haul against Rajasthan Royals

Apart from Yuvraj, Tendulkar and Shastri also showered praises on Bumrah for his top-quality bowling against RR on Tuesday.

Bumrah picked up four wickets for 20 in 4 overs.

Mumbai Indians (MI) frontline bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, returned to his blazing form in the twentieth match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Tuesday.

Bumrah completely dominated the RR batting unit by picking up four wickets in his quota of overs and conceding only 20 runs. His fiery spell guided MI to a 57-run win at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Bumrah first dismissed Royals’ skipper Steve Smith and then castled Rahul Tewatia. The Ahemdabad-born speedster didn’t just stop there as he also bagged the wickets of Jofra Archer and Shreyas Gopal.

Meanwhile, former Indian international Yuvraj Singh heaped praises on Bumrah for his remarkable spell against Royals. Yuvi reckoned that the 26-year-old was his ‘Player of the Match’ along with Surya Kumar Yadav, who scored a match-winning 47-ball 79 runs.

“Jassi jaisa koi nahi! Great spell @Jaspritbumrah93 my man of the match !! Along with @surya_14kumar #IPL2020 #MIvRR,” Yuvraj wrote on Twitter.

Jassi jaisa koi nahi ! Great spell @Jaspritbumrah93 my man of the match !!along with @surya_14kumar #IPL2020 #MIvRR

— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 6, 2020

Tendulkar, Shastri lauded Bumrah

Legendary cricketer and former MI captain Sachin Tendulkar applauded Bumrah for his inspirational performance against RR. Tendulkar termed the right-armer as an exceptional bowler.

“A strong performance by @mipaltan while batting & bowling. They started really well by picking early wickets and continued providing regular breakthroughs. @Jaspritbumrah93 was exceptional. Enjoyed watching him bowl tonight,” tweeted Tendulkar.

A strong performance by @mipaltan while batting & bowling.

They started really well by picking early wickets and continued providing regular breakthroughs. @Jaspritbumrah93 was exceptional. Enjoyed watching him bowl tonight.#MIvRR #IPL2020 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 6, 2020



Apart from Tendulkar and Yuvraj, Team India’s head coach Ravi Shastri also reacted to Bumrah’s outstanding spell. He tweeted: “This is no 4 20 show. This is Boom Boom Boom Boom. Maza Aa Gaya Dekh Ke – @Jaspritbumrah93 #MIvRR.”