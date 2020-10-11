IPL 2020 – WATCH: Yuzvendra Chahal runs towards RCB’s dressing room after Washington Sundar launches a six

Washington Sundar hit a six which went to the RCB dressing room.

RCB crushed CSK by 37 runs to register their fourth win in IPL 2020.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) thrashed Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 37 runs in the 25th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Dubai on Saturday. It was the fourth win for RCB out of their six games.

After the outstanding victory, the Virat Kohli-led team moved to the fourth spot in the points table with eight points.

Batting first, RCB posted 169/4 on the scoreboard with skipper Kohli leading from the front. He smashed unbeaten 90 off just 52 balls with 4 fours and as many sixes.

Sundar hits a ball in RCB’s dressing room

During their innings, all-rounder Washington Sundar was sent to bat at number 5 above the likes of Shivam Dube and Chris Morris. But the move did not work in RCB’s favour as Sundar could only contribute 10 off 10 balls.

In his short stay at the crease, Sundar even managed to send one ball into the stands. It was a good hit as the white leather landed in the RCB’s dressing room, where spinner Yuzvendra Chahal’s hilarious reaction to save himself, gathered everyone’s attention.

The funny episode took place in the 13th over of the RCB innings when Sundar slammed CSK spinner Karn Sharma for a maximum. The video of the incident is making rounds on social media as Chahal, who was sitting on a chair in the dressing room, could be seen getting up and trying to save himself from getting hit by the delivery.

Here is the video:

After posting 169 runs on the board, RCB bowlers produced an excellent show to restrict CSK on 132/8 in their allotted 20 overs. With that loss, CSK have now faced five defeats in seven games, and their chances of making it to the playoffs look bleak.