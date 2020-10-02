Virender Sehwag humorously wishes Trump speedy recovery from COVID-19

Donal Trump and his wife Melania tested positive for coronavirus.

Just like his cricketing days, Sehwag now possesses a never-look-back attitude on social media.

US President Donald Trump, on early Friday, announced with a tweet that he and his wife Melania have both tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for Covid-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!” wrote the 74-year-old on Twitter.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

The announcement came just hours after it was reported that Hope Hicks – a close adviser to Trump – who travelled with him aboard on ‘Air Force One’ several times this week, had tested positive.

Several global leaders including India Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the couple a speedy recovery and good health. “Wishing my friend @POTUS @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS a quick recovery and good health,” tweeted Modi.

Meanwhile, former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag, known for his quirky tweets, also shared a hilarious message for Trump. Wishing Trump a speedy recovery, Sehwag shared a picture in which he was dressed like a saint. “Trump ko Covid se nipatne ke liye Baba Sehwag ka aashirwad. Go Corona Go Corona Go,” Viru captioned his post.

Trump ko Covid se nipatne ke liye Baba Sehwag ka aashirwad.

Go Corona Go Corona Go pic.twitter.com/6hVivMU9kY

— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 2, 2020

Continuing his trend of rolling out hilarious tweets, Sehwag had recently congratulated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a unique manner. After David Warner & Co. defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) in Dubai to register their first victory of the IPL 2020, Sehwag heaped praise on their bowlers – T Natarajan and Rashid Khan.

Sehwag ended his tweet with ‘Om Tewatia Namah’, referring to the Rajasthan Royals (RR) all-rounder Rahul Tewatia, who played a blistering knock against Kings XI Punjab in Sharjah.