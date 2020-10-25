IPL 2020 – WATCH: KXIP owner Preity Zinta’s flying kiss to KL Rahul & Co. after thrilling win over SRH

KXIP beat SRH by 12 runs in a low-scoring thriller on Saturday.

Preity Zinta reacts on KXIP's nervy-win.

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) are back in form after registering four consecutive wins in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Fans of the Punjab based franchise couldn’t be happier as their team’s chances of reaching to the playoffs are brighter now. KXIP team owner Preity Zinta is in UAE where the 13th season of the IPL is underway. She always makes sure to cheer for her side from the stands and make the players feel motivated. She also posts on social media after each game, whether her team wins or loses.

After sealing a win over the defending champions Mumbai Indians and the Shreya Iyer-led Delhi Capitals, KXIP registered a thrilling win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Saturday evening. An elated and proud Preity gave a flying kiss to KL Rahul & Co. as soon as the match ended in their favour.

IPL shared the video of the same on social media, and they captioned it as “What a victory this for @lionsdenkxip. Four wins in a row for them. They win by 12 runs. #Dream11IPL.”

What a victory this for @lionsdenkxip. Four wins in a row for them. They win by 12 runs.#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/YuzbILBiAd — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 24, 2020



Preity also took to Twitter to praise the efforts of her team.

“Actions speak louder than words as words fail me completely. Two super overs? OMG! I’m still shaking. So proud of the #Kxip boys,” she wrote.

“What a game, what a night, what a feeling. Thank you @lionsdenkxip for this supreme team effort. Team work at its best,” the Bollywood actress added.

Actions speak louder than words as words fail me completely. Two super overs ? OMG ! I’m still shaking. So proud of the #Kxip boys. What a game, what a night, what a feeling ❤️ Thank you @lionsdenkxip for this supreme team effort 👊 Team work at its best. #MIvsKXIP #Dream11IPL https://t.co/xvdEMmdDjF — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) October 18, 2020



Meanwhile, KXIP captain Rahul, after the win said that he is happy to get two more points in the bag.

“It’s not the first time, I’m getting used to it but we’ll take the two points however they come. It doesn’t always happen so you don’t know how to stay balanced in a situation like this. We have put in some really amazing performances even in the games we lost. We’re trying to come back harder in each game and wins like these help,” he said.

KXIP will next have a face-off with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their reverse fixture on Monday (October 26).