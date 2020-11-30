AUS vs IND: David Warner ruled out of the remaining white-ball fixtures; replacement announced

David Warner ruled out of remaining ODI and T20Is against India.

Warner had injured his groin during the second ODI on Sunday.

Explosive Australia opener David Warner has been ruled out of the remaining limited-overs matches against India due to a groin injury, which he suffered during the second One-Day International (ODI) at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Sunday.

It all happened in the fourth over of India’s chase when Shikhar Dhawan pushed a ball towards mid-off where Warner made an effort to save the runs, but he ended up hurting himself. He took a while to get back on his feet and had to be helped off the field by the team physio and Glenn Maxwell.

Western Australian D’Arcy Short has been named as Warner’s replacement. Short last played an ODI in March early this year.

Meanwhile, Aussie speedster Pat Cummins has also been rested for the remaining white-ball matches, which include one ODI and three T20Is.

Head coach Justin Langer remarked that the priority for Australia would be the upcoming four-match Test series, starting from December 17 at Adelaide Oval.

“Pat (Pat Cummins) and Davie (David Warner) are critical to our plans for the Test Series. Davie will work through his injury rehab, and in Pat’s case, all of our players must be managed well to keep them mentally and physically fit throughout what is a challenging summer,” said Langer as quoted by Cricbuzz.

“The priority for both is being fully prepared for one of the biggest and most important home Test Series we have played in recent years, especially with World Test Championship points up for grabs,” he added.