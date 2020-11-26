AUS vs IND – WATCH: Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja imitate each other’s bowling action

Bumrah and Jadeja mimic each other's bowling action in the nets.

Prithvi Shaw also joined the fun.

The Indian players are keeping their nose to the grindstone at the training sessions as the upcoming three-match One Day International (ODI) series is just around the corner. The opener of much-awaited ODI leg will be played on Friday (November 27) at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

Before Virat Kohli and Co. get in action, some of the players were spotted having fun in the nets. Frontline Indian bowler Jasprit Bumrah and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja were seen imitating each other’s bowling style.

Seeing the two in a different avatar, opening batsman Prithvi Shaw also joined the party and mimicked the actions of spin legends Anil Kumble and Muttiah Muralitharan. He even tried to copy the bowling style of Bumrah.

The fun moment was shared by the official Twitter account of BCCI.

“Whose bowling actions are @Jaspritbumrah93 @imjadeja and @PrithviShaw imitating? #TeamIndia” tweeted BCCI.

Here’s the video:

Bumrah, Jadeja are in good form

After the ODIs, both the teams will face each other in the three-match T20I leg. Post-limited-overs setup, India will take on Australia in a four-match Test series starting from December 17.

Bumrah and Jadeja have had a successful outing in Australia. During 2018-19 tour, Bumrah picked up 21 wickets from four matches. Jadeja, on the other hand, had scored 90 runs and bagged seven wickets from two Tests.

Not to mention that both Indian cricketers have had a pretty good IPL 2020 season. Jadeja played a vital role for Chennai Super Kings (CSK). In 14 fixtures, Jaddu scored 232 runs and claimed 6 wickets.

Similarly, Bumrah ended IPL 2020 as the second-highest wicket-taker. In 15 games, Bumrah managed to grab 27 scalps for his team, Mumbai Indians (MI); they won the prestigious trophy for the record fifth time.