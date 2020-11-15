KKR mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy bagged best bowling figures in IPL 2020.

In the first edition, Sohail Tanvir registered the feat for Rajasthan Royals.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has been concluded with Mumbai Indians (MI) winning the title for the record fifth time. The thirteenth season saw top-class batting, an exceptional display of bowling and breath-taking fielding.

Speaking about the bowling, the 2020 edition has been quite special for both seamers and spinners. On the slow tracks of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), spinners made their presence felt while seamers also shined in the wicket-takers column.

The likes of Kagiso Rabada, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy all impressed with their respective roles.

Delhi Capitals (DC) pacer Rabada topped the table of highest wicket-takers with 30 scalps to his name. While Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) mystery spinner Chakravarthy bagged the best bowling figure in IPL 2020.

In a match against DC at Abu Dhabi on Saturday (October 24), Chakravarthy demolished Capitals batting unit. The 29-year-old bowled 4 overs and picked up the only five-wicket haul of IPL 2020. He conceded only 20 runs.

In the inaugural edition of the cash-rich league, it was Pakistani medium-pacer Sohail Tanvir, who claimed the best bowling figure. While playing for Rajasthan Royals (RR), Tanvir bagged six wickets against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in his quota of 4 overs. The left-armer gave away only 14 runs and bowled 17 dot balls.

Here are the bowlers with best figures in each IPL season: