Cricket Australia, ICC, CSK and RR bow down to Shane Watson as he bids adieu to competitive cricket

"What a journey, Watto": Rajasthan Royals

Watson was a part of three-time champions CSK in the ongoing IPL 2020.

Former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson announced his retirement from all forms of competitive cricket on Tuesday. The 39-year-old played for Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, where the team finished at seventh place in the table. In the thirteenth season of the lucrative league, he scored 299 runs from 11 matches, at a strike rate of 121.05.

In IPL, Watson has represented Rajasthan Royals (RR), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and CSK. When it comes to international cricket, the Aussie played 59 Tests, 190 ODIs and 58 T20Is. He was also a part of the ODI World Cup-winning team in 2007 and 2015. Watto was the ‘Player of the Tournament’ in the 2012 T20 World Cup.

Following his decision to retire, wishes have poured in from all corners of the world. The official Twitter handle of International Cricket Council (ICC) thanked the Ipswich-lad for all the good memories.

“9 Tests, 190 ODIs, 58 T20Is, 10,950 international runs, Player of the Tournament at 2012 T20WC Trophy 2007 and 2015 ICC Men’s CWC champion. Australian legend Shane Watson has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. Thanks for the memories, Shane,” tweeted ICC.

CSK’s official Twitter handle came up with a series of tweets to wish the Aussie superstar. Have a look at the set of tweets:

The Man who doesn't think twice to shed sweat and blood for the #yellove cause. #ThankYouWattoMan #WhistlePodu The maiden 💯 in yellove against his maiden IPL team, a decade after IPL debut. pic.twitter.com/AEbw69o0Yv

— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) November 3, 2020

The White Shark loves the big match and stood his ground to deliver when it mattered the most with another 💯. #ThankYouWattoMan pic.twitter.com/X4IVdnsm7M

— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) November 3, 2020

A streak of modest outings followed by a scintillating 96 at AnbuDen missing a well deserved 3rd ton in #yellove. #ThankYouWattoMan pic.twitter.com/oDGiBcCMAp — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) November 3, 2020

Came to the fore when the team desperately needed a win showing us how much it means to him. #ThankYouWattoMan 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/mn2Wt2bxGn — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) November 3, 2020

The 2008 IPL champions, Royals wished Watson on his illustrious career.

The official handle of Cricket Australia also reacted following Watson’s announcement of retirement.

Watson bids farewell to CSK fans

Watson also bade farewell to the CSK fans in a short video posted on Twitter by CSK’s official handle. In the video, Watson said, “Hello everyone, the Yellow Army! I just want to announce to everyone that this year for CSK has been my last year in playing cricket. I am going to be retiring from all kinds from now. It’s a very emotional time.”

“Grateful for your love and support through the last three years. You never know what’s going to happen in the future, if I am still involved in some way. Hope I have given back to you all for all the support you have given me,” added Watson.