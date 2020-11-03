IPL 2020 anchor Nashpreet Kaur names the player who should lead India after Virat Kohli

Nashpreet Kaur also reveals her favourite youngster in the IPL.

Nashpreet is currently working with Star Sports for IPL 2020.

Nashpreet Kaur, the new female presenter in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, is doing an admirable job. Apart from Nashpreet, fans are witnessing a new set of female presenters, namely Tanya Purohit, Sanjana Ganesan, Kira Narayanan and Neroli Meadows.

Recently, Nashpreet ran a question and answer session on her official Instagram handle. She received several questions and two of which were quite interesting.

Nashpreet was asked who, according to her, should captain the India cricket team after current skipper Virat Kohli.

“Whom do you want to lead India in blue after Virat Kohli,” Nashpreet was asked.

The Indian origin Australian model answered the query by mentioning the name of young and aspiring Punjab batsman Shubman Gill.

Gill is currently plying his trade for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the thirteenth season of the cash-rich league. The 21-year-old is known for his appetite for big runs and has been quite impressive in IPL. Gill has amassed 440 runs in this season in 14 innings. The right-handed batsman has smashed three half-centuries in IPL 2020.

Nashpreet picks Devdutt Padikkal as her favourite youngster

Nashpreet was also quizzed to reveal her favourite young talent in IPL. The Star Sports anchor named Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) opener Devdutt Padikkal as her favourite young player in the lucrative league.

Padikkal is having a dream run in IPL 2020. Recently, in the match against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Monday, Padikkal smashed his fifth fifty of the season and broke the record of most half-centuries by an uncapped player in his debut IPL edition.

The record was previously held jointly by Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer, who had scored four fifties each in 2008 and 2015 edition, respectively. Interestingly, both Dhawan and Iyer had achieved the feat while playing for Delhi Daredevils (now Capitals).

Padikkal scored fifty in just 40 balls and leapfrogged skipper Kohli (460 runs) to become the leading run-scorer for RCB in the ongoing edition. Padikkal has so far accumulated 472 runs from 14 innings and smashed 51 fours along with eight sixes.