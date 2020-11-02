IPL 2020 playoffs: Sam Curran explains why CSK became a ‘party spoiler’ for other teams

CSK ended KXIP's race to the playoffs on Sunday.

Sam Curran mentioned why CSK became a 'party spoiler' for other teams this season.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) trounced Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the 53rd match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 by 9 wickets at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. With the victory, CSK ended their IPL 2020 campaign on a high note and knocked out KXIP from the playoffs race as well.

After choosing to field first, CSK restricted KXIP to 153/6 and in reply, the ‘Yellow Army’ comfortably chased down the target with seven balls to spare.

CSK, who have become the party poppers after getting eliminated from the IPL 2020 playoffs race, played a fearless cricket in their last three games including the Sunday afternoon encounter against Punjab.

Before their final battle of IPL 2020, CSK all-rounder Sam Curran had given hints that they are looking forward to ending the show of KXIP by offering them a defeat. Curran didn’t mince any words in saying that ‘spoiling the party’ for other teams has worked as a ‘motivation’ for them.

The southpaw talked about how the Super Kings have made it tough for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) after beating them in Dubai on Thursday (October 29).

“Every game in an IPL is important because you are playing with such pride; you are playing for the badge and try and win games. There’s a lot of incentives as we can definitely spoil other teams’ parties. Like the other day when we beat Kolkata, they were struggling for the playoffs. Now hopefully, we have to beat Kings XI, and they’ll be out as well. So, it’s all good fun,” said Curran during a pre-match interview with Ian Bishop.

After the bold statement, Bishop told Curran: “That’s very naughty of you … really to be spoiling other people’s party all the time.”

Curran then responded and said that other teams have spoiled CSK’s party now it’s their turn.

“They spoiled our party early in the contest by beating us.. so let’s try to beat them today,” added the English cricketer.

Watch the video here:

“Need to look for the next ten years:” MS Dhoni on changes in CSK team for 2021 edition

CSK skipper MS Dhoni admitted that it was a difficult campaign for them as they didn’t play as per their full potential. The Ranchi-lad mentioned that his side committed a lot of mistakes. Dhoni also reflected that the way they played in the last few matches should have been the ideal template for them in the thirteenth season of the cash-rich league.

“It was a difficult campaign for us. I don’t think we played to the full potential. We did commit a lot of errors at different points in the tournament. The last four games, it could be a template as to where we would have liked ourselves to be. If you are lagging behind too much, it becomes very difficult to push yourself and come out with performances. That’s where each and everyone had to contribute,” said Dhoni in the post-match presentation.

The 39-year-old wicket-keeper batsman further added that they need to make some changes and look for the next ten years, but it all depends on the decision BCCI takes regarding the auction process for the fourteenth season.

“A lot depends on what the BCCI decides on the auction. We need to slightly change our core group and look for the next ten years. At the start of the IPL, we made the team, and it served well for us. There comes a time where you have to shift a bit, change a bit and hand it over to the next generation. That’s what will be the policy, try to form a strong core group,” added Dhoni.