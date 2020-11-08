IPL 2020: Yuzvendra Chahal’s fiancee Dhanashree Verma shares heartwarming note and pics with AB de Villiers

Yuzvendra Chahal's fiancee Dhanashree shared pics with AB de Villiers on her Instagram account.

Dhanashree mentioned that she would cherish the moment for life.

The fans of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) had lots of expectations from Virat Kohli and Co. in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

RCB, in fact, played spectacular cricket and qualified for the playoffs after four years. But losing five matches on the trot in the later-half of their campaign hurt them the most. This includes the Friday’s Eliminator against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) where Challengers faced a six-wicket defeat and were eliminated from the tournament.

As the IPL 2020 journey of RCB came to an end, Kohli penned down an emotional note for the franchise’s die-hard fans.

Now, Yuzvendra Chahal’s fiancee Dhanashree Verma took to Instagram to share a couple of pictures with star batsman AB de Villiers. While sharing the photos, Dhanashree reminisced the feelings she experienced when she was introduced to De Villiers and other RCB stars for the first time. Dhanashree wrote that she would cherish the moment for life.

Apart from her picture with De Villers, Dhanashree also shared a photo of her fiance Chahal, holding an autographed jersey signed by the former South Africa skipper.

Here is Dhanashree’s heartwarming statement