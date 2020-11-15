Irfan Pathan picks his best XI of IPL 2020; leaves out Rashid Khan

Irfan Pathan has included three DC players in his IPL 2020 team of the tournament.

Irfan did not pick SRH star Rashid Khan in his best XI.

With the conclusion of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, fans are witnessing several cricket experts releasing their team of the tournament.

Some well-known names in the cricketing fraternity such as Scott Styris, Aakash Chopra, Ajit Agarkar and Nasser Hussain have already released their IPL XI featuring the top performers from the thirteenth season of the tournament.

Following the bandwagon, former India international Irfan Pathan has also revealed his team of the tournament during a chat show on Star Sports.

Irfan started the proceeding by naming KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan as openers of his team. Irfan, while picking the two mentioned players, said that he wanted to select David Warner for the opening slot but the overseas player restriction has stopped him from doing so.

Both Rahul and Dhawan finished IPL 2020 as leading run-scorers. While the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) skipper bagged the Orange Cap (670 runs), Dhawan sealed the second spot with 618 runs.

For number three and four, Irfan went with Surya Kumar Yadav and AB de Villiers. He hailed both the batsmen for their consistency and impressive strike-rates.

Surya amassed 480 runs in 16 games, while De Villiers clubbed 454 runs in 15 matches.

At number five, Irfan picked Mumbai Indians (MI) superstar Kieron Pollard. The Vadodara-lad also named Pollard as his team’s captain. Irfan said that he had options like Hardik Pandya, but because Pandya did not bowl in IPL 2020, he is sticking with Pollard.

Stoinis, Tewatia to play as all-rounders in Irfan’s XI

Apart from Pollard, Irfan picked Marcus Stoinis and Rahul Tewatia as all-rounders. The cricketer-turned-commentator reckoned that both Stoinis and Tewatia are match-winners for their respective sides. Irfan opined that Tewatia was the only Indian player who scored 200 runs and bagged 10 wickets as well.

Among bowlers, Irfan made some interesting moves. The former India all-rounder did not pick quality leg-spinner, Rashid Khan. Irfan said since he has Tewatia at number seven, Rashid doesn’t find a place. For the specialist spinner spot, Irfan went with Yuzvendra Chahal.

Irfan picked Kagiso Rabada, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami as his seamers. Both Rabada and Bumrah were the highest wicket-takers in IPL 2020. With 30 wickets in the tournament, Rabada bagged the Purple Cap. At the same time, Bumrah finished at the second spot with 27 wickets.

Shami, on the other hand, completed his IPL 2020 journey with 20 scalps in 14 matches. While including Shami, Irfan revealed that he wanted to go with T Natarajan, but on the ground of experience he chose Shami.

Irfan Pathan’s IPL 2020 team of the tournament:

Indian Players: KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami.

Overseas Players: AB de Villiers, Kieron Pollard (c), Marcus Stoinis, Kagiso Rabada.